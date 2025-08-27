Students’ body seeks Khandu’s intervention over Siang power project

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Adi Students’ Union (AdiSU) has sought Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu’s intervention for the removal of paramilitary forces deployed in Siang and Upper Siang districts for a pre-feasibility report (PFR) for a major hydropower project.

In a memorandum submitted to the chief minister on Monday, AdiSU said the deployment of paramilitary personnel for PFR for the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) has been undertaken without proper consultation with the project-affected villagers, and it has caused panic and unrest.

The students’ body alleged that there has been illegal encroachment on government school premises in Boleng, Pangin, Kaying and Pessing, and opposed the suspension of several gaon burahs (GBs) and head gaon burahs (HGBs).

The organisation demanded the withdrawal of paramilitary forces, eviction of encroachers from school land, revocation of suspension orders against GBs and HGBs, and suspension of PFR activities until residents of the 31 affected villages were consulted.

