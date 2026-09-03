IndiGo to Link Itanagar with Major Indian Cities via Guwahati from October 10

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ITANAGAR: IndiGo is set to expand air connectivity from Itanagar to several major cities through Guwahati from October 10, with proposed links to Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bhubaneswar, Lucknow, Jaipur and Ahmedabad.

Officials said the proposed services would provide passengers from Arunachal Pradesh’s capital with easier access to major metropolitan and commercial centres. One additional destination has also been proposed but is yet to be finalised.

The schedule, shared by IndiGo’s Eastern Region authorities, remains tentative and awaits final confirmation from the airline. Routes, timings and frequency may change depending on operational and commercial requirements.

The proposed expansion is expected to benefit passengers travelling for business, education, tourism and official work, besides boosting tourism, trade and investment in the State.

Arunachal Chamber of Commerce & Industries (ACCI) president Dr Tarh Nachung welcomed the proposed services and thanked Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Lok Sabha MP Tapir Gao, Rajya Sabha MP Tai Tagak, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and Civil Aviation Minister Balo Raja for their efforts to strengthen air connectivity.

The ACCI said improved air links would benefit entrepreneurs, businesspersons, students, tourists, professionals and the general public, while strengthening Itanagar’s position as a gateway to Arunachal Pradesh.

The chamber reiterated that the proposed routes were based on preliminary information and remained subject to IndiGo’s final approval.

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