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IndiGo to Launch Direct Guwahati–Itanagar Flights from 10th October

The new service is expected to offer faster and more convenient travel while improving regional connectivity between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh
IndiGo to Launch Direct Guwahati–Itanagar Flights from 10th October
IndiGo to Launch Direct Guwahati–Itanagar Flights from 10th October
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Guwahati: The IndiGo is set to launch direct flight services between Guwahati in Assam and Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh from  10th October , strengthening air connectivity between the two neighbouring states.

According to the airline, the service will initially operate six days a week, from Monday to Saturday, between 10th October  and  24th October.

Flight 6E 6966 will depart from Guwahati at 11:45 am and arrive in Itanagar at 12:40 pm. The return flight, 6E 572, will leave Itanagar at 1:10 pm and reach Guwahati at 2:05 pm.

From 25th October , the route will operate daily, providing passengers with greater flexibility. Under the revised schedule, flight 6E 127 will depart Guwahati at 12:35 pm and arrive in Itanagar at 1:25 pm, while flight 6E 6966 will leave Itanagar at 3 pm and reach Guwahati at 3:55 pm.

The new service is expected to offer faster and more convenient travel while improving regional connectivity between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

Also Read- Guwahati-Bangkok Direct Indigo Flight To Begin From 27th October

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