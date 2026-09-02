IndiGo to Launch Direct Guwahati–Itanagar Flights from 10th October

Guwahati: The IndiGo is set to launch direct flight services between Guwahati in Assam and Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh from 10th October , strengthening air connectivity between the two neighbouring states.

According to the airline, the service will initially operate six days a week, from Monday to Saturday, between 10th October and 24th October.

Flight 6E 6966 will depart from Guwahati at 11:45 am and arrive in Itanagar at 12:40 pm. The return flight, 6E 572, will leave Itanagar at 1:10 pm and reach Guwahati at 2:05 pm.

From 25th October , the route will operate daily, providing passengers with greater flexibility. Under the revised schedule, flight 6E 127 will depart Guwahati at 12:35 pm and arrive in Itanagar at 1:25 pm, while flight 6E 6966 will leave Itanagar at 3 pm and reach Guwahati at 3:55 pm.

The new service is expected to offer faster and more convenient travel while improving regional connectivity between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.