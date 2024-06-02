Integrate civilians in security of border areas: Arunachal Governor K.T. Parnaik to troops

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lieutenant General K.T. Parnaik called upon the troops to help the local people through collaborative endeavours but at the same time instill responsibility amongst them for all Sadbhavana projects.

Interacting with the troops of 56 Infantry Division at Likabali military station in Lower Siang district on Thursday, the governor suggested that they integrate the local civil population in the overall security of the border areas.

Parnaik shared his views on management of the Line of Actual Control in Arunachal Pradesh which is sensitive and tough to monitor. He advised the troops to remain physically fit, mentally alert and cautious about the hostile intentions across the border and ensure security and safety of the northern borders, an official communiqué informed on Friday.

General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 56 Infantry Division, Major General Akaash Johar and Deputy GOC Brigadier S D Upadhyay, along with various unit Commanding Officers and troops participated in the Sainik Sammelan.

