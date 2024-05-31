Sainik schools groom educated, disciplined youth for a ‘Viksit Bharat’: Arunachal Governor Parnaik

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lieutenant General (Retired) K.T. Parnaik said that for a ‘Viksit Bharat’, the sainik Schools are grooming ‘educated, disciplined and motivated’ youth.

Participating in the annual day function of Sainik School at Niglok in East Siang district on Wednesday, Parnaik said that sainik schools have long been synonymous with excellence, discipline, and patriotism.

“These schools lay the foundational pillars where future leaders, warriors and nation-builders are moulded,” he said while addressing the occasion.

The Governor commended the Sainik School in the state for the accomplishments in academics and co-curricular activities and extended his best wishes to the school fraternity in their future endeavours. He said that the cadets of the day are the potential future members of the Indian Armed Forces. “By providing a strong foundation for them, we are building a strong line of defence for the nation,” Parnaik said.

The Governor, who is an alumnus of Sainik School Rewa, advised the students to be physically strong, mentally awake and morally straight. He said that they will imbibe a spirit of camaraderie, a huge sense of self-confidence and Sainik School spirit for life.

Parnaik also advised the teaching faculty to participate with the cadets in all activities. “Develop a sense of oneness and strengthen the goodwill amongst the cadets,” he emphasized.

The governor complimented the parents and guardians, who came in large numbers for the annual function, for sending their wards to the school.

He said that by admitting their children to the school, they have done the best thing for them, as they will be the future leaders of the nation in various fields of excellence. The governor also presented the awards to the winners of academic excellence to students of various classes and the best house trophy and released the annual school magazine of the School.

Earlier, the governor visited an art and scientific models exhibition by the students and commended them for presentations. He also witnessed a gymnastic display by the cadets.

Principal of the school Commander Praveen Kumar Pola, presented a brief report on the accomplishments and challenges of the school.

In the sideline of the event, Parnaik interacted with the students, their parents and teaching staff of the school and exhorted them to contribute in maintaining the high standard of the sainik schools, while giving a patient hearing of the views of parents and school staff.

During his day-long maiden visit to the school, Parnaik reviewed the infrastructural and other physical advancement of the school along with members of the Local Board of Administration (LBA) committee. He also examined other requirements of the school and teaching staff.

General Officer Commanding of Likabali-based 56 Infantry Division, Major General Akaash Johar, state education commissioner Amjad Tak, East Siang deputy commissioner Tayi Taggu also attended the event among others, an official communiqué informed on Thursday.

