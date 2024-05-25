Itanagar: District Election Officer (DEO) appeals to maintain peace and tranquility during counting

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The District Election Officer (DEO) for Keyi Panyor and Lower Subansiri districts in Arunachal Pradesh, Vivek H P has appealed to the political parties and candidates of Yachuli and Ziro-Hapoli assembly constituencies to maintain peace and tranquility during the counting of votes on June 2 and 4 next.

Addressing a meeting of representatives from political parties, candidates and election officials at Ziro on Friday, the DEO said the candidates and their supporters had shown immense maturity, dignity and resilience during the polling process and hoped the same spirit would be maintained during the counting day as well.

The DEO informed that counting of the votes would take place at Abotani Hall where the EVM's are stored for assembly and parliamentary constituencies respectively.

Counting of votes for Yachuli assembly seat for the postal ballots will start at 6 am while counting of EVM votes will start at 6.30 am, the DEO informed and added that the counting process should be over by 10 am followed by declaration of result.

Urging the political parties to nominate their counting agents, the DEO informed there would be separate tables for counting of postal and EVM votes.

Meanwhile, the first round of training to counting officials was imparted on Friday by AERO and master trainer Tenzin Yangchen. The counting officials were explained in depth about the counting process. Another two more rounds of training are scheduled to be imparted to the officials.

