Itanagar to Papunalah via Jollang: Culverts restored, stretch reopened for communication

A CORRESPONDENT



ITANAGAR: The much-awaited 30-meter long culverts at Chainage 11.12 & 12.10 Km at Jollang which was washed away during heavy rainfall last year and connects Itanagar to Papunalah via Jollang has been restored and is re-opened for vehicular movements.

The portion of the road was collapsed due to landslides in the last monsoon of July 2020, since then the vehicular movement from the said road was disrupted. Commuters had to take the long road via Chimpu to reach Naharalgun as an alternative bypass road.

The Advisor to Chief Minister & PWD Phosum Khimhun inaugurated the culvert in the presence of MLA-Itanagar Techi Kaso and Mayor-IMC Tame Phassang on Thursday.

Speaking to the reporters, Khimhun appreciated the effort made by the concerned department and contractors for giving extra effort to restore the said portion of the road within the stipulated time frame.

He also said that the State government is determined to work for the public; from the National Highway to street lights, the state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu has taken a challenge to improve the connectivity of the State.

While appreciating the government for completing the much-awaited culvert, MLA- Itanagar Techi Kaso and Mayor –IMC Tame Phassang also urged the public to follow traffic rules for the easy flow of the traffic in the capital.

Also Watch: 'Medhapukhuri Rongmon Anajori Bihu troupe' geared up to showcase their talent

Also Read: Entrepreneur moves CM Pema Khandu over Daporijo tourism move

