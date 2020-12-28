Itanagar Zoo reopens for visitors after 9 months due to COVID-19 pandemic

OUR CORRESPONDENT



ITANAGAR: The Biological Park Itanagar, popularly known as 'Itanagar Zoo', reopened for public on Wednesday, after remaining closed for nine months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said an official.

The zoo was closed for public visit on March 21.

Zoo's Curator Raya Flago said that visitors and staff of the biological park would have to adhere to the latest COVID-19 protocols issued by the Ministry of HomeAffairs and the Central Zoo Authority. He also said that till noon, around 20 people visited the zoo.

According to the protocols, five groups of up to 20 visitors each would be allowed in a day; and all staff and visitors shall be screened with a thermal scanner at the zoo entry gate. Masks are a must for every visitor inside the zoo from the time of entry to exit, said Flago.

"The visitors allowed to enter the zoo should not have cough, cold or fever. People with such symptoms shall not be allowed entry even if they hold a valid entry ticket," he said, adding that they would have to undergo scanning of their body temperature and also go through any other such test insisted at the entry gate.

While senior citizens and people with infants have been advised not to visit the zoo, all adult visitors and children aged seven years or more have been advised to properly use face masks.

The security personnel and zoo staff — engaged at the entry gate and other areas inside the zoo premises — shall guide the visitors to avoid congregation and advise them to use hand wash or sanitizer provided at different utility areas, said Flago.

Also Watch: Himanta Biswa Sarma Addressing Press at Janata Bhawan (Assam Secretariat), Guwahati

Also Read: NIMAS team covers seven major rivers in epic rafting expedition in Arunachal







