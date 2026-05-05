Joint Assam-Arunachal boundary survey completed for Stretch-II in Lower Siang district

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ITANAGAR: A joint inter-state boundary survey along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border has covered Stretch-II in Lower Siang district, from Telam to the Seren Agma River under New Seren Circle, as part of efforts to ensure a transparent and time-bound resolution of the long-pending boundary issue.

The survey, which began on May 1, forms part of the ongoing boundary delineation exercise between Lower Siang district and Dhemaji district in Assam.

The initiative aims to achieve an amicable and scientific demarcation of the inter-state boundary using geospatial coordinates, an official communiqué informed here on Monday.

District administrations of both states carried out the joint exercise, with participation from officials of their respective Border Affairs departments, land management teams, and representatives of the Survey of India.

Gaon Burahs and Panchayat members also attended to ensure transparency and local coordination.

The survey took place in the presence of Dasrath Deka, Advisor to the Assam government for Border Affairs; Ainstein Koyu, ADC Nari; Miti Gongo and Jane Mary Tayeng, Assistant Commissioners of Likabali; Tage Asha, Circle Officer, Nari; Rajeev Sonowal, ADC Dhemaji; Pakmo Koyu, ZPC Lower Siang; and Mikir Koyu Doye, ZPM Seren, along with other officials and community leaders.

Officials said the next phase of the exercise will cover Stretch-III in the Namey area under Nari Circle.

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