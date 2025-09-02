Justice Budi Habung Makes History as Arunachal’s First Permanent Judge in Gauhati High Court

Guwahati/Itanagar: In a landmark development, Justice Budi Habung has been appointed as a permanent judge of the Gauhati High Court, becoming the first person from Arunachal Pradesh to hold this prestigious position.

The appointment was officially notified by the Ministry of Law and Justice on Monday, following the approval of the President of India. Justice Habung had been serving as an additional judge of the Gauhati High Court since his elevation to the bench in 2023.

A native of East Siang district in Arunachal Pradesh, Justice Habung’s elevation is being hailed as a historic moment by legal professionals, public leaders, and citizens across the Northeast. His appointment is seen as a step forward in ensuring broader representation of the tribal and northeastern communities in India’s higher judiciary.

Justice Habung began his legal career after earning his law degree from Delhi University. Prior to his elevation, he served in various key roles including as District and Sessions Judge, and held several important postings in the Arunachal Pradesh judiciary. Known for his integrity and dedication, Justice Habung has presided over numerous high-profile cases during his judicial career.

Leaders across the state have extended their congratulations. Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed pride in the development, calling it “a proud and inspirational moment for the state and its youth.”

Legal experts have also welcomed the decision, noting that it enhances the inclusivity of the Indian judicial system. “It is a progressive move that will strengthen regional representation in the higher judiciary,” said senior advocate B. Singh from the Gauhati High Court.

The Gauhati High Court, headquartered in Guwahati, has jurisdiction over Assam, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Arunachal Pradesh. The addition of Justice Habung as a permanent judge is expected to further strengthen judicial outreach and representation in the region.

With this milestone, Arunachal Pradesh marks a significant presence in the country’s legal landscape, encouraging more legal aspirants from the state to dream higher.