Khandu calls for urgent action against HIV, substance abuse

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday expressed deep concern over the growing number of HIV-positive cases in the state, stressing the need for urgent and effective steps to curb its spread, combat ignorance, and end social ostracism.

In a post on X, Khandu said the state’s collective resolve was to “strengthen awareness, prevention, and care measures to protect every life and build a compassionate, informed society.”

The chief minister chaired the 3rd State Council on AIDS (SCA) meeting of the Arunachal Pradesh State AIDS Control Society (APSACS) in the day, which was attended by cabinet colleagues, advisors, senior officers, NGOs and community-based organisations.

Discussions entered on the alarming rise of HIV cases and the need for integrated strategies linking HIV control with substance abuse prevention, officials said.

Khandu later also chaired the 2nd meeting of the Arunachal Pradesh Psychoactive Substances Control Authority (APPSCA), which focused on addressing the growing menace of drug addiction in the state.

“The meeting underlined that consumers are victims who need care and support, not punishment. The focus has now shifted towards suppliers and peddlers, the real drivers of this menace,” Khandu said in another social media post.

He said discussions also stressed strengthening rehabilitation and counselling facilities, intensifying the crackdown on the supply chain, and building a community-driven movement for a drug-free Arunachal.

State Health and Family Welfare Minister Biyuram Wahge, who also took part in the meeting, highlighted the latest data, revealing that HIV/AIDS transmission through infected needles accounted for 66.55 per cent of cases, while unprotected sex contributed 30.55 per cent.

“This underlines the urgent need to tackle drug abuse alongside HIV prevention,” Wahge said in a social media post.

The minister informed that the council resolved to strengthen awareness campaigns on HIV and substance abuse, intensify the Nasha Mukht Bharat Abhiyan, and build a united, multi-sectoral response to the crisis.

The meetings, held against the backdrop of rising cases of HIV and increasing substance abuse, mark a coordinated push by the state government to link health interventions with law enforcement and community mobilisation, officials added.

The northeastern state continues to witness a growing number of HIV-positive cases, with the Arunachal Pradesh State AIDS Control Society (APSACS) reporting a cumulative total of 2,575 cases as of June 2024. The data highlights significant variation across districts, with the Papum Pare/Itanagar Capital Region and Namsai accounting for the majority of infections, at 932 and 888 cases, respectively.

