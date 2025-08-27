Assam: HIV Cases Surge in Sonitpur District

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: The spread of HIV has assumed alarming proportions across Assam, crippling lives alongside the growing menace of deadly drugs.

Dr Jagadish Goswami, Joint Health Director of the Sonitpur district, expressed grave concern that the infection is spreading rapidly among the younger generation, particularly among students of classes XI, XII, and college.

Between April and July alone, 224 new HIV-positive cases were detected in Sonitpur. Out of 10,700 individuals screened at four centres in Tezpur, 224 were diagnosed with the virus, including five pregnant women. Most of the infected were aged between 18 and 26 years. In line with directives from the Assam Health Department, a two-month-long series of awareness programmes has been launched across Sonitpur from August 12.

HIV is primarily a sexually transmitted virus, accounting for nearly 90% of infections in India. However, in Assam and the wider Northeast, the crisis is compounded by a sharp rise in Injectable Drug Users (IDU). This syringe-driven transmission is far higher in the region compared to the rest of the country. While oral drug abuse has declined due to government intervention, syringe-based drug use is on the rise, making young people particularly vulnerable.

Dr Goswami further informed that within just two months, around 100 awareness programmes have been organized across the district, with special emphasis on schools and colleges. These include street plays, health check-ups, legal awareness sessions, and interactive discussions. Dr Goswami emphasized that awareness remains the key mantra for HIV prevention. “This campaign will certainly help in enhancing knowledge among the masses and sensitise people about routes of HIV prevention and how one can stay away from infection,” he said. He added, “The budding young generation are shaping society with their consciousness, ideals, and values. Their thoughts and judgements are moulded by the society they inherit, and in turn, they become the bearers of its work culture and the nourishment of its progress.”

He also appealed to the youth to live a healthy life with a positive outlook.

Most HIV-infected individuals in Sonitpur belong to the younger age group.

Also read: Sivasagar launches 60-day HIV/AIDS awareness drive