Khandu, leaders mourn heartthrob Zubeen Garg’s demise in Singapore

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has expressed deep shock over the sudden demise of celebrated Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, who passed away in Singapore on Friday afternoon at the age of 52.

The singer sustained fatal injuries during a scuba diving session and later died while undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit of a hospital, festival organisers in Singapore confirmed.

Garg, widely known for his hit song “Ya Ali”, had travelled to Singapore to participate in the three-day North East Festival that was scheduled to begin on Friday. He is survived by his wife. “Words fall short in moments like this. Zubeen Garg was more than a singer. He was a cultural torchbearer whose melodies brought people together, lifted spirits, and gave voice to our shared identity. My heartfelt condolences to his loved ones. May his soul find peace, and may his music live on forever,” Khandu said in a post on X.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein also joined in mourning the death of the popular singer.

“Shocked and saddened to learn about the demise of noted singer and musician from Assam, Zubeen Garg, after a tragic incident in Singapore. At this hour of shock and grief, my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and countless fans. His voice and legacy will forever live on in our hearts. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” Mein said in a social media post.

Health & Family Welfare Minister Biyuram Wahge remembered Garg for his artistry and contribution to the region.

“Deeply saddened to learn about the passing of the legendary singer Zubeen Garg. His mellifluous voice and fearless artistry transcended boundaries, touching countless hearts and enriching cultures, including the many soulful songs he dedicated to Arunachal Pradesh. I pray for strength for his family and loved ones in this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace,” Wahge said. Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS) president Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi described Garg as the icon of Assamese music after Dr Bhupen Hazarika.

