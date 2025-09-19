Bollywood Stars Express Shock Over Zubeen Garg’s Sudden Death

Guwahati: Bollywood and music fraternity expressed deep shock and grief over the sudden death of renowned Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, who passed away at 52 in Singapore on Friday following a scuba diving accident. Garg was admitted to the intensive care unit after sustaining injuries but could not be saved.
Vishal Dadlani shared on Instagram, “I can’t believe this. My brain is in shock, my heart is shattered! Zubeen Garg has left a void I don’t think anyone else can ever fill. He was a true megastar, a man of his people, a true lover of Assam.”
Composer Pritam, who collaborated with Zubeen on the hit “Ya Ali” from Gangster, wrote, “Losing his life in an accident is just the most terrible and saddest news. My deepest condolences to Garima and his family. Om Shanti.”
Assamese singer-composer Papon posted a monochromatic photo of Zubeen, stating, “This is so shocking! The voice of a generation! Gone too soon. Lost a friend. Lost a brother. A big void. Praying for a peaceful journey of his soul.”
Vishal Mishra shared an old photo of the late singer, writing, “Zubeen Da, like everyone else, I loved your voice & connected to it so much! Left us all too soon.” Armaan Malik tweeted, “I am devastated and in disbelief. May his soul rest in peace.”
The heartfelt tributes from prominent musicians reflect Zubeen Garg’s immense influence across India and the deep connection he shared with fans and fellow artists alike.