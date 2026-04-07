Khandu welcomes CBI preliminary inquiry, assures full cooperation

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday welcomed the preliminary enquiry ordered by the Supreme Court of India into allegations surrounding the award of government contracts and assured full cooperation with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Responding to the development, Khandu, in a statement, said that the enquiry would help clear the air and reaffirm transparency in governance.

He said that his government has nothing to hide and will extend all support required for a fair and independent enquiry.

"The truth will come out," he said.

The apex court directed the CBI to conduct a preliminary enquiry while hearing a public interest litigation, asking the agency to verify claims made in affidavits placed before it.

Earlier, in its affidavit, the state government stated that out of 21,079 works, only 121 works were awarded to four firms through a proper tender process during the last 10 years, which is just 0.57% of all contracts awarded across the state.

The Supreme Court directed the CBI to verify these facts through a preliminary enquiry.

The preliminary enquiry will now determine the veracity of the claims.

Also Read: Arunachal: Body of missing youth recovered from Tissa river in Tirap