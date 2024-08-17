Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Arunachal doctors to join nationwide protest over medic killing

Itanagar: The Indian Medical Association Arunachal Pradesh Branch (IMA-AP) has expressed anguish over the brutal rape and murder of a resident doctor in Pulmonary Medicine at RG Kar Medical College, Kolkata. The attitude of the government authorities regarding the enquiry is pathetic, said IMA-AP president Dr Kesang Wangdi Thongdok on Friday.

He informed that the IMA-AP has resolved to join the nationwide protest by shutting down all routine services including OPD, elective OT cases and non-essential services in all government hospitals, private hospitals, NGO run hospitals and private clinics across Arunachal for 24 hours on August 17. Dr Thongdok, however, maintained that emergency and in-patient services will function normally.

Meanwhile, the IMA-AP has sought immediate arrest of the culprits and speedy trial and award maximum punishment; formulate a central law to protect doctors and other healthcare personnel, declare all healthcare institutions as special - protected/safe zones, and empower the National Medical Council to implement strict rules for medical students and doctors for their safety and security, anywhere in India.

Also Read: Arunachal Pradesh: Government effects transfer and posting of officials in state

Also Watch: