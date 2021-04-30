Kra Daadi students announce stir over charter of demands

A CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Agitated over the delay in conducting viva voce (interviews) for 41 posts of various department by the APSSB (Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board), the AKDDSU (All KraDaadi District Students Union) has announced stir by declaring a 'three-phase bandh' in Kra- Daadi district from May 10.

Besides demanding that the job interviews must be conducted at the earliest, the students' union has been also demanding the setting up of a fire station as well as a multipurpose educational counsellingcentre with lodging facility in the newly created district.

Addressing media persons at the Arunachal Press Club here, AKDDSU president PakyumTalop criticized the State government for ''repeatedly failing to meet with the demands of the students' union despite a verbal assurance given by the secretary of APSSB.

He further said, ''Due to the lackadaisical attitude of the APSSB in conducting the interviews, the newly created district is facing acute shortages of staff in all departments. Moreover due to the delay, many youths have even crossed their upper-age limit set by the Board to appear in the examination.

"Our patience is being tested. We won't tolerate the lackadaisical attitude of the Board," he said, adding that though the Union had earlier written to the Chairman of APSSB and also the State Chief Secretary to initiate the recruitment process yet no action has been taken in this regard.

The Union has called for the first phase of 12-hour bandh on May 10; the second phase for 24 hours on May 20; and the final phase of 48 hours on May 31.

Talop pointed out that the posts have been lying vacant under the district quota since 2018. The recruitment process which was supposed to be conducted in 2016 was delayed due to some political interference with the matter later transferred to APSSB, he added.

Concerned over the past fire incidents in the district when many people lost their lives and even suffered loss with their property damaged, the students' union has demanded that the Home department must establish a fire-control station in the district. "The district is very new; and, a fire station in the district is one of the basic necessities. Lives of the people could have been saved if there was a fire station equipped with the latest technology to extinguish such infernos," he said.

Stating that the students' union has already submitted a memorandum in this regard to Home Minister Bamang Felix, Talop said that they are still waiting for the response.

Similarly, the students' union has also submitted a single-point memorandum to Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein requesting for allocation of funds to construct a multipurpose educational counseling centre with lodging facility in the district for the welfare of students at large.

