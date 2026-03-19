Kurung Kumey Gets District Handbook and NABARD Credit Plan for 2026-27

Koloriang, the headquarters of Kurung Kumey district in Arunachal Pradesh, hosted the formal launch of two key development documents on Wednesday — a District Handbook and the Potential Linked Credit Plan (PLP) for the financial year 2026-27.
Deputy Commissioner Cheechung Chukhu unveiled both documents at an official programme held at the district headquarters.
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The District Handbook was prepared in coordination with the District Information and Public Relations Office (DIPRO), Kurung Kumey.
It covers essential information about the district, including administrative centres, tourist destinations, and cultural highlights, and is designed to serve as a practical reference for government officials, visiting dignitaries, and tourists.
The handbook also sheds light on Kurung Kumey's cultural heritage and places of interest, helping build wider awareness about the district's administrative structure, tourism potential, and demographic diversity.
Alongside the handbook, the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) launched its Potential Linked Credit Plan for 2026-27, outlining a roadmap for structured credit flow across priority sectors in the district.
The plan estimates total priority sector credit potential at Rs 20.77 crore for Kurung Kumey.
Here is how the projected credit is distributed across sectors:
Agriculture — Rs 13.68 crore (covering farm credit, agricultural infrastructure, and allied activities)
MSME (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) — Rs 5.83 crore
Other Priority Sectors — Rs 1.27 crore (including education, social infrastructure, and renewable energy)
Officials said the PLP is intended to act as a strategic roadmap to strengthen credit access and support inclusive, sustainable economic development across the district.