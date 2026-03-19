Kurung Kumey Gets District Handbook and NABARD Credit Plan for 2026-27

Koloriang, the headquarters of Kurung Kumey district in Arunachal Pradesh, hosted the formal launch of two key development documents on Wednesday — a District Handbook and the Potential Linked Credit Plan (PLP) for the financial year 2026-27.

Deputy Commissioner Cheechung Chukhu unveiled both documents at an official programme held at the district headquarters.

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