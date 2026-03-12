NABARD-Backed Mushroom Cultivation Project Launched for 120 Women in Tamulpur District

A Livelihood Enterprise Development Project (LEDP) focused on mushroom cultivation was officially launched on Wednesday at Kalbari village in Tamulpur district, with the aim of empowering 120 women from 20 Self-Help Groups (SHGs) across the region through skill-based entrepreneurship.
The 1.5-year initiative is supported by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) and is being implemented by Bishnujyoti Janakalyan Samiti, an NGO based in Nalbari.
The project will be delivered in four batches of 30 women each, with every group undergoing an intensive 10-day training session covering mushroom cultivation and the production of value-added mushroom products.
Beyond classroom instruction, participants will be taken on exposure visits in two batches to established and successful mushroom farms, offering practical inspiration for setting up cultivation at home. A dedicated demonstration unit will also be provided through the project, giving women hands-on experience before they begin independent production.
The inaugural ceremony was attended by Utpal Bezbaruah, District Development Manager of NABARD Tamulpur; Nirod Kumar Nath, Sub-divisional Agricultural Officer; Khwmswar Basumatary, Agricultural Development Officer; and Bishi Rana Saharia from the Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ASRLM), Tamulpur Block.