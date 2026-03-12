NABARD-Backed Mushroom Cultivation Project Launched for 120 Women in Tamulpur District

A Livelihood Enterprise Development Project (LEDP) focused on mushroom cultivation was officially launched on Wednesday at Kalbari village in Tamulpur district, with the aim of empowering 120 women from 20 Self-Help Groups (SHGs) across the region through skill-based entrepreneurship.

The 1.5-year initiative is supported by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) and is being implemented by Bishnujyoti Janakalyan Samiti, an NGO based in Nalbari.

Also Read: Expert talk on mushroom cultivation held at PM SHRI Dekorai HS School