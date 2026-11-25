Itanagar: The Kurung Kumey Idol Season-IV Committee has announced auditions for Kurung Kumey Idol Season-IV 2026, inviting aspiring singers and talented students from across Arunachal Pradesh to register for the competition on Wednesday. The auditions will run from December 5 to 13 across designated district circles, followed by a Mega Audition in Itanagar on December 16.

According to the Kurung Kumey Idol Season-IV Committee's official press release, the circle-wise audition programme will begin on December 5, 2026, and continue until December 13.

The schedule covers seven areas: Capital Complex, Nyapin, Sangram, Parsi-Parlo, Sarli, Damin and Koloriang. Appointed circle in-charges will manage the local audition rounds across these locations.

The committee has opened registrations for aspiring singers ahead of the district-level selection process.

The announcement provides an opportunity for students and emerging vocal talents to participate in the competition and showcase their musical abilities.

Following the circle-wise auditions, the committee has scheduled the Mega Audition for Wednesday, December 16, 2026. The event will take place at Itanagar 360 Convention Hall. This stage will follow the local audition programme running across the designated circles from December 5 to 13.

According to the organizing committee, the competition will continue with six post-Mega Audition rounds.

The competition is being organized jointly by the Nyishi Arts & Culture Welfare Society (Kurung Kumey Unit) and the Arunachal Artistes Forum (Kurung Kumey District Unit).

The Kurung Kumey Idol Season-IV Committee is responsible for coordinating the event and its audition programme.

The committee's official press release invited talented students and aspiring singers to participate and showcase their musical passion on a bigger platform. It also appealed to the public, officers and well-wishers to extend their support to ensure the successful organization of the event.

The fourth season marks the competition's return after a four-year hiatus, according to the information provided by the organizing committee.

The event aims to identify and encourage vocal talent across remote areas of Kurung Kumey while providing a platform for local cultural expression.

The competition will also provide a pathway for top finalists to advance to the state-level Nyishi Idol competition.

With local auditions beginning December 5 and the Mega Audition scheduled for December 16, the organizing committee is preparing to bring aspiring singers into the competition once again.