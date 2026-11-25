Kohima: Nagaland-set feature film Angh has secured a place on the International Feature Film eligibility list for the 99th Academy Awards, announced by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Tuesday, November 24, 2026. Directed by Theja Rio, the film joins 104 eligible titles, competing alongside India's official submission, Gondhal, in the race for the Oscars 2027.

Angh secured its place through the Academy's updated eligibility rules, which allow winners of six designated international film festival competitions to enter the International Feature Film category directly.

The film won the Platform Prize at the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), allowing it to bypass the single-country submission cap.

This route places Angh alongside Gondhal, directed by Santosh Davakhar, which represents India's official submission.

Angh is a 103-minute feature shot primarily in the Konyak language. The Academy's eligibility requirements include a running time exceeding 40 minutes and a dialogue track containing more than 50 per cent non-English dialogue.

Theja Rio serves as the film's director and screenwriter. Nancy Nisa Beso is the producer, while Gaurav Dhingra is its executive producer. Rio said the team hopes to introduce audiences to the community's experiences and perspective.

"We don't want to be just showcased, we want to be understood. Hopefully, when 'Angh' comes out, a lot more people learn more about us and see the world in our perspective as well," he said.

Rio said the filmmakers intend to make the most of the opportunity and are working towards securing an Oscar nomination.

"We have been given the opportunity, so we will try our best to secure a nomination. We are also looking to release the movie here."

The director's comments also point to the team's intention to release the film in India as it pursues its international awards campaign.

The Academy has scheduled the next stages of the 99th Academy Awards race for December 2026 and January 2027.

The eligibility list contains 104 films, comprising 100 country or region submissions and four qualifying festival award winners.

Academy members across all branches will participate in preliminary voting to narrow the eligible titles to the shortlist.

The key dates are, December 15, 2026: International Feature Film shortlist announcement, January 21, 2027: Oscar nominations announcement, March 14, 2027: 99th Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre, Ovation Hollywood, Los Angeles.

For Angh, the immediate challenge is progressing from eligibility to the December shortlist before the nomination announcement in January.