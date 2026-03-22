KVIC Push to Modernise Monpa Handmade Paper Craft in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang

Officials from the Khadi & Village Industries Commission (KVIC) have underlined the urgent need to bring scientific methods and innovation to the centuries-old Monpa handmade paper-making tradition of Arunachal Pradesh — locally known as Mon-Shugu.

The call came on Saturday at the launch of a two-day workshop-cum-onsite training programme held at the Tsangbu Monpa Handmade Paper Centre in Tawang, designed specifically to modernise and revitalise this indigenous craft.

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