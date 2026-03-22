KVIC Push to Modernise Monpa Handmade Paper Craft in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang

Officials from the Khadi & Village Industries Commission (KVIC) have underlined the urgent need to bring scientific methods and innovation to the centuries-old Monpa handmade paper-making tradition of Arunachal Pradesh — locally known as Mon-Shugu.
The call came on Saturday at the launch of a two-day workshop-cum-onsite training programme held at the Tsangbu Monpa Handmade Paper Centre in Tawang, designed specifically to modernise and revitalise this indigenous craft.
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The programme has been sponsored jointly by the Directorate of Science & Technology and the Khadi & Village Industries Commission (KVIC).
It is being organised by the Kumarappa National Handmade Paper Institute (KNHPI), Jaipur — a national body with specialised expertise in handmade paper development — in collaboration with local organisation Youth Action for Social Welfare (YASW), Tawang.
The partnership brings together national technical knowledge and local community involvement, a combination organisers say is essential for the initiative to have a lasting impact.
At the heart of the workshop is a practical economic objective — turning a traditional skill into a viable, sustainable source of income for local artisans.
KVIC officials emphasised that upgrading the paper-making process through scientific techniques could significantly expand the market prospects for Mon-Shugu paper, both within India and potentially beyond.
The Monpa handmade paper tradition, rooted in the culture of the Monpa community of Tawang, holds both cultural heritage value and commercial potential — a combination that makes its preservation and modernisation a priority for both government and community stakeholders.