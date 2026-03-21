Growing Support for Siang Upper Multipurpose Project as More Villagers Back Survey Efforts

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Support for the pre-feasibility report (PFR) activities of the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) in Arunachal Pradesh continues to grow, with 39 more residents of Komkar village in Upper Siang district extending their consent for the survey work, taking the total number of supporters from the village to 336.

The additional supporters, who currently reside in different parts of the district and other districts due to their occupations and business engagements, have conveyed their support in line with the memorandum of understanding (MoU) earlier signed with the state government.

Oyang Boko formally submitted the list of supporting residents on behalf of the villagers to Upper Siang Deputy Commissioner Talo Jerang during a programme held in Yingkiong on Friday.

Appreciating the constructive support extended by the people of Komkar village, Jerang reiterated the district administration’s commitment to ensuring transparency, awareness, and community participation throughout the PFR process.

He also clarified that, unlike earlier methods of conducting such studies, modern technology has significantly improved the PFR survey process.

Citing expert opinions, the Deputy Commissioner said the survey activities do not cause any adverse impact on forests or the environment.

He explained that core samples would be collected from deep underground through core drilling techniques, which do not involve destruction or damage to the surrounding area.

The proposed project, planned on the Siang River, is one of the largest infrastructure initiatives envisioned in Arunachal Pradesh. Apart from generating large-scale hydropower, the project is expected to contribute to flood moderation in downstream areas, strengthen water management, and support regional development.

The project also carries strategic importance, as it is seen as a key initiative for harnessing the hydropower potential of the Siang basin while ensuring greater energy security and infrastructure growth in the region.

Meanwhile, support for the PFR activities has been steadily increasing across the Siang belt.

So far, several villages from Siang and Upper Siang districts have extended their consent for the PFR surveys by signing memorandums of understanding with the state government, reflecting growing community participation in the preliminary assessment of the proposed project.

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