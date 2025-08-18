Labourer Goes Missing While Crossing River in Arunachal's Tirap District

Our correspondent

Itanagar: A labourer, identified as Bappon Mahato, and a resident of Jalpaiguri in West Bengal, went missing on Saturday, while attempting to cross a river near R K Mission School at Deomali, in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh. Mahato, along with five others, tried to wade through the waters, but while the rest managed to escape, he was swept away and has not been traced since, officials from the district informed on Sunday. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has launched a search and rescue operation in the area. Authorities said the strong water current may have led to the suspected drowning.

