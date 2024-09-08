Meghalaya: Body of Minor Recovered by State Disaster Response Force

Shillong: The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) on Saturday recovered the body of a minor boy who was reported missing and drowned in the Umiam River at Nonglum Mawiong Village, Ri Bhoi District. Activated by the East Khasi Hills district authority after receiving a request from Ri Bhoi police on Friday night, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) commenced their operation in the place of occurrence at 10:30 am in the morning. The SDRF team was led by Inspector Transly Tynsong, who recovered the body of the missing boy at around 10:45.

The deceased body is believed to be that of Biki Makri, aged 10 years, and the child of Jantilin Makri, hailing from Nonglum Mawiong village in Ri Bhoi District. The body has been handed over to the police and the relatives of the deceased, stated a press release.

