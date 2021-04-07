Legislator Techi Kasso takes first dose of COVID vaccine at TRIHMS

A CORRESPONDENT



NAHARLAGUN: MLA Techi Kasso took his first dose of Covishield vaccine at Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Science (TRIHMS) here on Monday.

Kaso informed that he neither felt any kind of nausea nor witnessed any side-effects after the vaccination so far, adding that he did not He also said that the vaccine has been made to cure COVID-19 by the central government. Therefore, I request the entire people settled in the capital city to come forward to register for the vaccine and accordingly get vaccinated, he added.

"I would also request the State government to work out a policy with the Central government to allow the people from 20 years of age and above to be vaccinated. Everyone should be allowed to be vaccinated," he said.

He said that the random fixation of age limit by the Central government of 45 years of age for vaccination should be minimized in Arunachal Pradesh. He also appealed to the Central government to consider his suggestion.

