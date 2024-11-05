Let IFCSAP instill a sense of pride in youth on rich heritage: Mama Natung

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Mama Natung has called upon the Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP), to instill a sense of pride among the youth in the state’s heritage and foster leadership skills rooted in tradition and respect for the environment.

Unveiling the IFCSAP silver jubilee logo at Nyishi Art and Archive-cum-Research Centre here on Sunday, the minister said it should embolden its commitment to cultural preservation and education by engaging more with the youth. “The IFCSAP or indigenous movement in the state is a bridge to link communities, inspire pride in faith, beliefs and traditions and recognise them as vital elements of cultural fabrics.”

Highlighting the significance of IFCSAP in the present scenario; where the youths are grappling with an identity crisis, Natung said that the organisation should instill in youth a sense of pride in their heritage.

IFCSAP president Dr Emi Rumi in his address stressed on the significance of silver jubilee logo, saying that it is more than a design as it reminds the collective journey of the past 25 years and unwavering dedication to preserve cultural roots.

“We are immensely grateful to all who have supported this mission and we look forward to an inspiring future ahead,” he said.

Appreciating the 60 odd participants from across the state, Dr Rumi, through a powerpoint presentation, revealed the plan for its celebrations, sought cooperation and maximum participation on December 28, especially by the youth.

The theme for the logo design competition was “Honouring our ancestors, celebrating our faith and Inspiring Future Generation” which is also the theme for silver jubilee celebrations. Buto Negia Dignium, Dakkar Tazu and Higio Talo were adjudged the 1st, 2nd and 3rd respectively while consolation prize was awarded to Vaisang Phangcho.

