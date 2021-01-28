Let's preserve nation's rich cultural heritage: Somlung Mossang

BORDUMSA: ''Let us come together and spread the messages of peace, humanity and prosperity among our people and also take a pledge to protect and preserve the rich heritage of our motherland -- India,'' said Bordumsa MLA Somlung Mossang while addressing the people of his constituency after unfurling the tricolour at the Bordumsa General Ground on the occasion of the country's 72nd Republic Day. The celebration was organised by a team of officials led by Additional Deputy Commissioner Talo Jerang.



Recalling the contributions of the Mahatma Gandhi in the freedom struggle and hailing the lofty values enshrined in the Indian Constitution, Mossang underlined the developmental graphs in the Bordumsa-Diyun constituency of various developmental projects including the roads, drinking water, schools, official residences and health infrastructures accomplished during 2019-2020 and of those under progress.

Referring to COVID-19, Mossang exalted the brave frontline workers for their relentless efforts, ''With the pioneering and unmatched leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre and CM Pema Khandu and Deputy CM Chowna Mein in the State, the anti -COVID vaccination programme launched throughout the State is being effectively carried out. However, a resident from Innao village in Diyun under my constituency unfortunately succumbed to the virus during the crisis.''

Besides rewarding the teachers of various schools for their punctuality in service, people chosen from various sectors were also felicitated for their contributions. The COVID 19 frontline workers including the doctors, nurses, police personnels and local organisations were also lauded for their commendable contributions during the fight against the pendamic. Two media houses (The Sentinel and the Arunachal Today ) were also given commendation certificates by the MLA during the programme.

A brief cultural programme was presented by the different communities. The celebration also showcased various socio-cultural stalls.

