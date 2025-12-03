Literature the mirror of Arunachal society: NCP MLA Toko Tatung

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Calling literature the “mirror and kaleidoscope” of Arunachal Pradesh’s society, tradition and culture, NCP MLA Toko Tatung on Tuesday lauded the Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS) for nurturing budding writers and strengthening the state’s literary climate. Speaking as the chief guest at the 19th foundation day celebration of the state’s apex literary body, Tatung introduced himself as an ardent lover of poetry and recited poems by three renowned poets during his address.

The programme, held at the State Banquet Hall and chaired by APLS president Y D Thongchi, featured several important literary highlights.

In his presidential address, Thongchi announced that APLS has initiated the compilation of all dramas written by dramatists of the state under a series titled Natak Mala.

The initiative forms part of the dramatic movement launched by Riken Ngomle with support from the state government and Roots Arunachal, aimed at preserving and promoting theatrical works from the state.

A key moment of the event was the conferment of the Luminous Lummer Dai Literary Award to Dr Ashok Kumar Pandey for his dedicated literary contributions in the field of poetry.

MLA Tatung presented the award, which carries a memento, citation, a bundle of books and a cash prize of Rs 50,000.

The foundation day also witnessed the release of two new books:

The first, Boh Ramo Bokar: Mastering Folklore and Language Skills by Dr Nasi Koje; and the second, Yatra, a Hindi translation of short stories by Y D Thongchi, translated by Inumoni Das Thongchi.

MLA Tatung and Dr Pandey jointly released the books in the presence of the original author, Y D Thongchi. The event further featured an engaging interactive segment titled “A conversation with the translator and the author”, moderated by Dr Rajeev Ranjan Prasad of RGU, which the audience well received. Additionally, author Lardik Kare delivered a lecture on his recent APLS-published book Tagin Nyitin (Tagin Proverbs).

APLS general secretary Mukul Pathak outlined the society’s history, achievements and ongoing literary initiatives.

