Major Landslide Shuts Down NH-315A Stretch in Arunachal Pradesh

A CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Deomali administration in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap district has temporarily closed a stretch of National Highway-315A for all vehicular traffic after a major landslide damaged the road near Kothalguri on the Joypur-Hukanjuri route, officials said on Friday.

The affected stretch, from the Assam Police BOP check-post tri-junction to Joypur in neighbouring Assam, has been declared unsafe following a joint inspection conducted by the administrations of Deomali and Naharkatia in Assam on Thursday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Deomali, Badonlum Tawsik, said the inspection found that the landslide at Km 56 of NH-315A had eroded the highway up to its centreline, posing a serious risk to commuters.

Officials said restoration work has already begun but is likely to take time because of the extensive damage caused by the landslide.

The road will remain closed until further orders, the administration said.

However, to ensure access during emergencies, the administration has made special arrangements for medical cases. People requiring urgent medical assistance have been advised to contact the Officer-in-Charge of Deomali Police Station, who will coordinate with the authorities in Joypur to facilitate movement.

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