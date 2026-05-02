Dibrugarh University hosts awareness camp at Naharkatia tea estate under DUTTSS initiative

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: In a significant step toward fostering social awareness and youth empowerment, an impactful awareness camp was organized at Achabam Tea Estate in Naharkatia under the initiative of Dibrugarh University’s DUTTSS programme.

The camp centred on the theme “Education, Health, and Child Protection” and addressed a range of pressing social concerns affecting tea garden communities.

The programme focused on critical issues such as child labour, child marriage, youth demotivation, low participation in competitive examinations, social welfare awareness, and environmental responsibility.

Through a blend of educational and interactive activities, organisers sought to inspire informed and responsible behaviour among young participants.

More than 350 students from nearby schools participated enthusiastically in the camp.

A series of engaging events—including quiz competitions, speeches, poetry recitations, drawing contests, and cultural performances—were conducted to disseminate awareness in an accessible and participatory manner. Students who had successfully cleared the matriculation examination were felicitated for their achievements, encouraging academic excellence among peers.

Environmental consciousness formed a key component of the initiative, with the plantation of over 50 saplings within the tea estate premises, reinforcing the message of sustainability and ecological responsibility.

The event was attended by several distinguished guests, including Assistant Professor Punakan Loying, Dr. David Aind, Principal Michael Ross, and Panchayat President Bishal Mahali. Their presence, along with that of teachers, healthcare workers, and community members, added depth and credibility to the programme.

Also Read: Dibrugarh University holds interface programme in association with SMD College