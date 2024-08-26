Man Arrested for Allegedly Killing Wife and Child in Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar: Police in Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh arrested a person for killing his wife and an infant, a senior police officer said on Sunday. Police arrested 35-year-old Gangngam Gangsa, a resident of Khanu village under Wakka circle of the district for killing his wife Ngamjun Gangsa and their infant Phagang Gangsa on Saturday, Longding superintendent of police (SP) Dekio Gumja informed.

According to the SP, one Mangu Pansa filed an FIR at Longding police station alleging that Gangngam Gangsa had shared a picture of his wife and their infant in a whatsapp group, claiming responsibility for their murder at Lower School Colony, Jibo.

Upon receiving the information, a team of police personnel, accompanied by the complainant and executive magistrate Bini Shiva, arrived at the scene and found the bodies of the lady and the infant, Gumja said adding, the accused was immediately arrested and taken into police custody for further proceedings. A local dao and spade were seized from the crime scene, he said and added that a post-mortem was conducted and the bodies were handed over to their relatives. A case has been registered and investigation is going on to find out the reason behind the gruesome murder, the SP added.

