Man arrested with heroin in Arunachal Pradesh

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Police on Wednesday arrested a suspected drug peddler and seized over 24 gm of heroin from his possession in the Banderdewa area, an officer said. The accused, a 22-year-old, hailed from Dhanabhari in Assam's Sonitpur district, he said.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team intercepted the man's two-wheeler at the Banderdewa check gate and recovered 19 vials containing 24.6 gm of heroin, Superintendent of Police (Naharlagun ICR) Nyelam Nega said.

The contraband was concealed in the undergarment worn by the accused, he added. Police registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS), 1985, against the accused at Banderdewa police station, the SP said. Further investigation was underway.

