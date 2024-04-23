Man trapped in 50 metre deep well rescued after 4 hours in Arunachal Pradesh

A CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: One Md. Alauddin Ali, 58, and Khem Bahadur Chetry, 26, who fell into a well in Gumin Nagar, ESSAR petrol station, Pasighat was rescued by George Pazing on Monday.

George Pazing, a AAPDA Mitra Volunteer, showing courage, volunteered to jump in the 50mtr height well and rescued them after four hours of tiresome job.

The DC cum Chairman DDMA, Tayi Taggu while appreciating the courage of AAPDA Mitra, further ensured that the courageous Pazing will be rewarded suitably in future.

He also congratulated the entire rescue team including Police and SDRF members for their yeoman services, saving two precious human lives.

DDMO Tsangpa Tashi informed that they were fortunate enough for being successful in bringing both the persons out of the well. The entire team had to fight a lot to reach the men who were trapped unconscious by poisonous gas while cleaning the well.

He said that as soon as the office received call from the OC Pasighat, the SDRF team was pressed into rescue operation but due to narrow width of the well, SDRF was unable to dive inside carrying oxygen cylinder.

“Fortunately, the AAPDA Mitra Volunteer, George Pazing arrived at the spot and voluntarily landed inside the well with the help and guidance of SDRF personnel and police to save them,” he said.

Further, after a breath taking 4 hours rescue operation, Pazing made it to bring out both the stranded laborers from the well. It was a successful joint operation by SDRF and Police, he added. Reportedly both the victims are in critical condition and have been hospitalized in Pasighat BPGH for necessary medical treatment.

