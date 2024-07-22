MBBS seats in TRIHMS increased from 50 to 100, Arunachal doctors’ association expresses gratitude

A CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The state unit of Indian Medical Association (IMA-AP) along with the Arunachal Pradesh Doctors Association (APDA) has expressed gratitude to the state government in increasing the MBBS seats from 50 to 100 in TRIHMS.

Addressing the media at the press club on Sunday, IMA-AP, Kesang W Thongdok said that, previously, there were certain discrepancies in the seat allocation system, which was disadvantageous for the indigenous APST students of our state. As per the NMC norms, 15% of the total seats in any state-run medical college is mandatorily allotted to the All-India Quota (AIO) which is open to all the general category candidates. Rest of the 85% seats are at the disposal of the state government. However, according to the earlier government notification, out of the 85% state share (85 seats), 20% (16 seats) were unduly reserved for non-APST candidates and a further 4% (3 seats) were reserved for NRI candidates.

"This system deprived the indigenous APST candidates a total of 19 seats which is logically unjustifiable by any means, because it portrays a reservation within a reservation system," he said, adding that this kind of seat reservation is unheard of in any other state-run medical college.

Subsequently, the IMA-AP and APDA submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister and Minister Health & Family Welfare pointing out the discrepancies on July 18, 2024.

He said the Health Minister took up the matter with the CM and the officials of Department of Health & Family Welfare. Accordingly, a fresh notification fulfilling all the demands in supersession of previous order was issued.

"Now, with the fresh notification, the whole 85% (85 seats) in TRIHMS have been duly allotted to APST candidates. This decision will truly benefit many generations of aspiring students of state who want to pursue medical profession," he added. IMA-AP and APDA have also expressed gratitude to the state government for being able to convince the National Medical Commission (NMC) to increase the MBBS seats in TRIHMS from 50 to 100.

