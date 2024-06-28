Arunachal Pradesh: TRIHMS to increase MBBS seats from 50 to 100

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) in Arunachal Pradesh has received approval to increase its MBBS seats from 50 to 100 for the academic year 2024-2025, officials said.

The approval was granted in response to an application submitted by the institute under relevant sections of the National Medical Commission (NMC) Act, 2019, they said. The increase in seats is subject to verification of the Bank Guarantee. This will enable the institute to admit more students, enhancing medical education capacity in the region, officials said.

The approval letter, issued by Jitulal Ramprasad Meena, member of the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) of the NMC, states that the permission for the increased seats will remain valid until the first batch of students admitted under the new capacity appears for their final examination.

Subsequently, the institute must seek recognition of the qualification under section 35(2) of the NMC Act, 2019.

TRIHMS must maintain the required norms, including infrastructure, human resources, teaching faculty, and clinical material throughout the academic year as per NMC regulations. The letter of permission will be revoked if false or fabricated documents are used to procure the permission or if the institute fails to meet the standards during surprise assessments.

The institute is mandated to contribute 15% of MBBS seats and 50% of Post Graduate Broad Specialities (MD/MS) seats to the All-India Quota for counselling by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), as per Supreme Court directions, officials said.

TRIHMS is also required to develop a website displaying detailed information about the college, including courses offered, faculty experience, hospital services, facilities, and equipment available.

The website should also include data on outpatient (OP) and inpatient (IP) census, including births and deaths, as per municipal and government records.

