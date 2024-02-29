Meeting on immunization held in Kamle district of Arunachal Pradesh

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: The district task force on immunization (DTFI) of Kamle district in Arunachal Pradesh convened a meeting on the intensified pulse polio immunology (IPPI) programme on Wednesday, which was chaired by deputy commissioner Shashank Mani Tripathi.

The meeting was held at Raga, the district headquarters, to ensure effective implementation of the programme with the objective of vaccinating all the children.

The meeting was attended by district medical officer (DMO) Dr. Tage Kanno and DRCHO Dr. Kapu Sopin DRCHO, among others. The programme would be launched on March 3 through booth vaccination at 65 assigned locations in the district, followed by house-to-house vaccination on March 4 and 5. Speaking on the occasion, the DC inquired about the preparedness of the programme, including team management, vehicle, vaccine, and cold chain planning. He assured that all the necessary logistic support, including vehicles and manpower, would be facilitated for the successful implementation of IPPI in the district and further announced that the best team conducting the immunisation would be awarded by the district administration as per the recommendation of the DMO office.

Also Read: Assam: Orientation programme on immunization held in Nagaon