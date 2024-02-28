Assam: Orientation programme on immunization held in Nagaon

NAGAON: A day-long district-level orientation programme of urban local body was held on Tuesday at the Shankar Mission, Nagaon under the chairmanship of District immunization Officer Dr Mukut Chandra Deka. The objective of the day-long orientation programme was enumerated by In-Charge District Urban Health Coordinator Chandra Mohan Saikia. The in-charge SDM&HO (Urban) Dr Moon Hazarika informed the gathering that the Block Level Task Force has been constituted for the upcoming NID for Polio Immunization which is scheduled to start from March 3 to March 5.

Meanwhile, District Data Manager from NHM Manjil Sarmah gave a brief presentation on the various programmes that has been going on under the Health department.

Additional Chief Medical and Health Officer (Family Welfare) Dr Kabita Barua, District Information and Public Relations Officer Ankita Gogoi, Ward Commissioners from all the wards under Nagaon Municipal Board, medical officers and other officials of various concerned departments were present in the orientation programme.

