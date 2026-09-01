Merit-Based Recruitment Has Changed Arunachal’s Job Politics: Pema Khandu

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ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday said merit-based recruitment had changed the state's job politics by replacing the earlier practice of linking government jobs with elections.

In a video message posted on X, Khandu said the establishment of the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) and reforms in the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) had brought greater transparency and merit into government recruitment. He said the formal recruitment system, particularly for Group C and Group D posts, had ended the earlier practice of exchanging votes for promises of government jobs.

"Merit-based recruitment has changed the game. It has instilled a healthy competitive spirit among our youths," Khandu said.

He said young people now understood that securing government employment required examinations, hard work and preparation. This, he added, had also increased the seriousness towards education and competitive examinations.

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