Midnight blaze destroys eight homes in Itanagar’s Puroik Colony, several families left homeless

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: A major fire, suspected to have been caused by an electrical short circuit, destroyed eight houses and rendered several families homeless at Puroik Colony in the Papu Nallah area shortly after midnight on Thursday.

No casualties were reported, but the blaze caused property losses worth lakhs of rupees. The Fire and Emergency Services department deployed three fire tenders and 11 firefighters, who brought the fire under control after an operation lasting more than three hours, preventing it from spreading to nearby structures.

Preliminary findings suggested that the fire originated from an electrical short circuit in a rented house, though the exact cause will be confirmed after investigation.

The blaze completely destroyed properties belonging to Maring Yakli, Byali Sinki and Meme Lamnio, including residential houses, rental units and traditional kitchens. Household belongings, grocery stocks, electronic appliances, LPG cylinders, documents, clothing, ration and gas connection cards, and other valuables were also lost. Two nearby RCC buildings sustained partial damage due to the intense heat.

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