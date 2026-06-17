Assam: Midnight blaze guts shopping complex at Shantipara in Dhekiajuli

A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: A devastating fire that broke out in the early hours of Tuesday gutted a shopping complex and an adjoining residential house at Shantipara in Ward No. 10 of Dhekiajuli, causing property damage estimated to be worth Rs 2 crore, as described by the shopping complex owner.

The fire reportedly started around 2:15 am at the shopping complex owned by local businessman Jyotirmoy Ghose, proprietor of Ghosh Industry. Speaking to this correspondent, Ghose said that he was informed about the incident shortly after the blaze erupted. Fortunately, all family members managed to escape safely from their residence, which was attached to the shopping complex.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the fire may have been caused by an electrical short circuit. The flames spread rapidly, engulfing the entire complex and destroying all electronic goods stored in the establishment. The shopping complex and the adjoining house were reduced to ashes before firefighters could bring the situation under control.

Also Read: Guwahati Satgaon Blaze: Six Families Affected After Short Circuit Sparks LPG Cylinder Explosions