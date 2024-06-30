Minister Gabriel D. Wangsu seeks help of central bodies to boost Blue Revolution in Arunachal Pradesh

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Agriculture and Fishery Minister Gabriel D. Wangsu, who is on a weeklong tour to various cities visiting different central institutions, sought support including technological interventions to boost agro-economy in his state.

During an interaction with the National Fishery Development Board at Hyderabad on Friday, the minister sought support to uplift the fishery sector especially through Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana and various other initiatives.

Dr. B. K. Behera, chief executive of NFDB, that coordinates most of the fishery development programmes in the country, assured all assistance including technical to Arunachal Pradesh.

The NFDB officials assured to cooperate with the state government and guide in implementation of various schemes and also train the educated and progressive farmers to help them gainfully take up fish farming.

Technical issues related to various projects were thoroughly discussed and mutually agreed to boost the blue revolution in the frontier state.

The NDFD is an institution responsible for vetting the various fishery related government schemes from all over the country.

During a day-long programme at the Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture (ICAR-CIFA) at Bhubaneswar on Thursday, the minister visited farm facilities and departments to have first-hand information about scientific ways of promoting freshwater fishes.

The objective of the visit was to explore opportunities for collaboration and knowledge exchange in fresh water aquaculture between Arunachal Pradesh and ICAR-CIFA for development of fresh-water aquaculture in the state, an official communiqué informed on Saturday.

Also Read: Arunachal Pradesh: Chowna Mein reviews status of activities under 100-day action plan (sentinelassam.com)