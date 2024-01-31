Ministry of Home Affairs transfers Arunachal IAS, IPS officers

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday effected transfer and posting of several IAS and IPS officers of AGMUT cadre with immediate effect.

As many as 13 IAS officers and 17 IPS officers have been transferred and posted to new places, an official order from Director (Services) B G Krishnan read. Two IAS officers and three IPS officers from Arunachal Pradesh have also been transferred and posted.

Arunachal Pradesh Rural Development & Panchayati Raj secretary AR Talwade has been transferred and posted to Puducherry while Special Resident Commissioner at New Delhi Arunachal Bhavan, Mitali Namchoom has been transferred and posted to Delhi.

Dr Sonal Swaroop, who had served in Arunachal Pradesh earlier, has been transferred from Delhi and posted in the state.

DIGP (HQ) Asif Md Ali, has been transferred from the state and posted to Delhi while Capital SP Rohit Rajbir Singh and Tirap SP Rahul Gupta have been transferred from Arunachal Pradesh and both have been posted at Goa. IPS officers Chinmoy Biswal and Ingit Pratap Singh have been transferred from Delhi and posted in Arunachal Pradesh, the order stated.