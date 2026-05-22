Mission Kiwi to Power Arunachal Farmers: Deputy CM Chowna Mein

OUR CORRES PONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Thursday hailed the launch of "Mission Arunachal Kiwi: The USP of Arunachal Pradesh" as a transformative initiative aimed at empowering farmers and building a globally competitive organic kiwi ecosystem in the state.

Mein said the mission would strengthen the entire kiwi value chain, from cultivation and post-harvest management to branding, exports and agri-tourism, while opening up new economic opportunities for farmers in the state.

"The launch of Mission 'Arunachal Kiwi: The USP of Arunachal Pradesh' marks a transformative step towards empowering our farmers and building a globally competitive organic kiwi ecosystem in Arunachal Pradesh," he said in a post on X.

Highlighting the Centre's support for the initiative, Mein said the mission has been launched under the "visionary leadership" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and with the guidance of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

"With the visionary leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji and the guidance of Hon'ble Union Minister Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia ji, this mission will strengthen the entire kiwi value chain, from cultivation and post-harvest management to branding, exports and agri-tourism," Mein said.

The Deputy Chief Minister observed that Arunachal Pradesh already contributes more than 50 per cent of India's kiwi production and said the convergence-driven initiative would help farmers gain better infrastructure, improved market access and higher value realisation.

"Through this convergence-driven initiative, our kiwi farmers will now gain better infrastructure, improved market access, enhanced value realisation and new global opportunities," he said. Mein further expressed confidence that "Arunachal Organic Kiwi" would soon emerge as an international brand representing quality, sustainability and the strength of the state's farming communities.

"From the orchards of Lower Subansiri, West Kameng, Shi Yomi and Dibang Valley to international markets, 'Arunachal Organic Kiwi' is set to become a proud global brand representing quality, sustainability and the strength of our farming communities," he added.

The mission was officially launched in New Delhi on Wednesday by Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia during a programme organised by the Ministry of DoNER in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh government and other stakeholders.

The initiative aims to promote Arunachal Pradesh as India's leading hub for organic kiwi cultivation while creating a structured ecosystem for processing, branding and export promotion.

Officials said the mission focuses on strengthening the kiwi supply chain through scientific cultivation practices, cold storage facilities, value addition, better logistics and direct market linkages for farmers.

It is also expected to promote agri-tourism and encourage private sector investment in the horticulture sector, officials said.

Arunachal Pradesh has emerged as the country's largest kiwi-producing state over the years because of its favourable climatic conditions, especially in districts such as Lower Subansiri, West Kameng, Shi Yomi, Tawang and Dibang Valley.

Also Read: Arunachal launches Kiwi Mission to boost agriculture sector