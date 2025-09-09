Arunachal launches Kiwi Mission to boost agriculture sector

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh has embarked on an ambitious agricultural transformation with the launch of the Kiwi Mission 2025–2035, a ten-year programme aimed at making the frontier state synonymous with Kiwi cultivation in the same way Assam is associated with tea.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu formally launched the mission at Ziro in Lower Subansiri district of the state on Sunday, in the presence of Agriculture Minister Gabriel D Wangsu, cabinet colleagues and MLAs.

Speaking at the launch, Khandu described the initiative as a bold step to empower farmers and position the state as a hub of high-quality organic produce.

“Arunachal Pradesh is underway with a bold vision, to make our land synonymous with Kiwi, just as Tea is to Assam,” Khandu said in a post on X.

He added, “The mission is about empowering our farmers, embracing sustainable practices, and putting Arunachal on the global map for high-quality organic produce.”

Under the programme, model Kiwi orchards are being established in 13 districts, with the fertile Ziro Valley identified as the heart of this farming revolution.

The state government is focusing on scientific practices, training and support systems to ensure that growers are not only able to expand cultivation but also meet international quality standards.

Khandu said the mission builds on the state’s natural advantage of a temperate climate, high-altitude valleys and fertile soils, which are ideal for Kiwi cultivation.

“Their insights and experiences are driving our efforts to promote sustainable farming, innovation, and farmer welfare in Arunachal,” he said in another post after interacting with Kiwi growers from all participating districts.

The launch also featured the ‘harvest of the month’ initiative, which celebrates outstanding farmers who exemplify innovation and sustainability.

Two farmers were honoured at the event including, Netan Dorjee Thungon of West Kameng who expanded his apple orchard from 300 to 1,200 plants, producing 20 metric tonnes annually and earning Rs 12 lakh with support from government schemes and sustainable practices.

Nani Sha of Papum Pare cultivated 2,800 avocado plants across 5.5 hectares, and from his first harvest earned Rs 4 lakh, focusing on premium varieties such as Hass and Ettinger.

Also Read: Arunachal: AWKDSU defers West Kameng Bandh after MLA’s assurance

Also Watch: