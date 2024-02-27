MLA Kaling Moyong distributes free yarn to weavers in East Siang district of Arunachal

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Pasighat East MLA Kaling Moyong on Monday distributed free yarn to about 200 weavers/beneficiaries under the Chief Minister’s Indigenous Textiles Promotion Scheme (CMITPS) at Mirku village in East Siang district. The free yarn is being provided to weavers/beneficiaries as a part of the government’s welfare scheme for weavers, being implemented by the department of Textiles and Handicrafts, the MLA said. He disclosed that about 5000 weavers would be benefited as a whole under the scheme in East Siang district.

The CMITPS is a state flagship programme, and it aims to promote and preserve the indigenous textile designs and products of the various tribes of Arunachal Pradesh indirectly helping in preservation of one’s own culture and tradition, Moyong said. The scheme would improve the economic conditions of the local weavers giving a boost to “vocal for local” handloom products. Bogong-I ZPM Tamut Tasung, Textiles and Handicrafts assistant director Libang Perme, BJP mandap president Asar Padun and others were present on the occasion.

