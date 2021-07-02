MLA Ojing Tasing visits construction of bypass road at Rottung Village

A CORRESPONDENT



ITANAGAR: MLA Ojing Tasing along with Siang Deputy Commissioner Atul Tayeng on Thursday visited the ongoing construction of a bypass road at Rottung Village and interacted with the villagers who volunteered for the work.

On Sunday, a portion of the highway between Pasighat and Pangin/Boleng washed away due to heavy rainfall near Rottung village in Siang district.

Ojing Tasing told the reporters that the bypass road is being constructed by the villagers from Rottung Village and has no government funding. He said an amount of Rs 1 lakh has been announced for the villagers for mobilization.

Moreover, the Siang District Administration has also announced Rs 1 lakh to the villagers to complete the work, he added.

"The bypass road is supposed to be completed within 10 days, according to the villagers. The villagers are worthy to be praised and hope that the State government will also look into providing funds for the completion of work," he said, adding that he will soon meet the Chief Minister to address the matter.

Speaking on the restoration of Sanggam bridge, Tasing said that the restoration of the fallen bridge will take at least two months.

"I am in constant touch with the Siang Deputy Commissioner, Superintendent of Police and BRO commander to get an update on the restoration of the Sanggam Bridge," he said.

He added that the district administration is making efforts to construct a traditional rope bridge so that the passengers from other districts can reach the Sanggam Bridge.

"Accordingly, the commuters can cross the river and take over another vehicle and reach Pasighat and other places," he said, adding that he will also meet the Transport Minister to engage vehicles on both sides of the Sanggam Bridge for public mobility.

The Bailey bridge, popularly known as Sanggam Bridge collapsed on Tuesday. The incident occurred while an overloaded dumper truck laden with chips and stones was crossing the bridge.

The truck along with three members fell down the river, for which the NDRF and SDRF went for a rescue operation but could not retrieve the body of the missing persons.

