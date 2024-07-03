MLA Oken Tayeng inspects flood affected areas in Arunachal Pradesh district

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng has opined that a comprehensive plan is needed to save the existence of villages and fertile agricultural land, infrastructure in the left bank threatened by the turbulent Siang River that has wiped away large tracts of land every year.

Tayeng, accompanied by East Siang deputy commissioner Tayi Taggu, Mebo ADC Sibo Passing, DDMO Tuesday including the Taro-Tamak Ghat where ferry services have been suspended due to the rise of water level in the river.

The team took stock of the relief & emergency measures in terms of medicines stock, ration items, restoration of connectivity etc and stressed for regular advisories issued at village and circle level for safety of the people.

The MLA interacted with the GBs, panchayat leaders and other village members of Sigar, Borguli, Kongkul, Namsing, Mer and Gadum. The DC informed them that sufficient ration items and medicines are in stock, so that there is no shortage in case of emergency.

