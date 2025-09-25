Arunachal: DNGC Marks NSS Day with Induction and Career Counselling Programme

Our CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The NSS unit of Dera Natung Government College Itanagar (DNGCI) observed NSS day on Wednesday with an induction, orientation and career counselling programme that saw active participation from newly enrolled volunteers of the 2025–26 session.

Principal Dr M Q Khan, delivering the career counselling address, highlighted the growing demand for NSS volunteers across NGOs, government bodies, private sectors and even international organisations such as the UNO. He noted that DNGCI’s NSS and NCC units have been among the state’s largest manpower contributors in supporting government and civil society programmes.

Dr Khan also urged students to focus on mental and physical health, guard against social media addiction, and instead use digital platforms as a ‘library of knowledge’.

Stressing that time is the most valuable non-renewable resource, he encouraged volunteers to begin early preparation for competitive exams like UPSC and APPSC, maintain discipline, perform well academically, and choose their peers wisely.

The induction session was conducted by programme officer Dr Kipa Roni, who briefed new volunteers on NSS history, objectives, structure, activities and the adopted Bath village under Itanagar circle.

Programme officer Botem Moyong sensitised students about the MyBharat Portal and its benefits, while programme officer Phuntso Gombu stressed discipline, regularity, and efforts to make NSS units single-use plastic free.

