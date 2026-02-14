Monastery living centres of culture, learning and compassion: Pema Khandu

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday described monasteries as living centres of culture, learning and compassion, while stressing on collective responsibility to support them.

The chief minister during the day attended the consecration and inauguration of the new administrative block of Sera Jey Jamyang Choekhorling Monastery at the border district of Tawang, in the northeastern state.

"Deeply humbled to be part of the consecration and inauguration of the new administrative block of Sera Jey Jamyang Choekhorling Monastery, in the august presence of Venerable Geshe Lobsang Norbu la, chief administrator of Sera Jey Monastery, Karnataka, His Eminence Dolhe Rinpoche Tenzin Kunkhyen la, Abbot of Sera Jey Jamyang Choekhorling Monastery and other dignitaries," Khandu said in a post on X.

Highlighting the importance of the newly developed infrastructure, the chief minister observed that it would significantly improve facilities and the academic environment for monks and students.

"The newly inaugurated infrastructure will greatly enhance administrative efficiency, residential facilities, and the learning environment for monks and students," he said.

Khandu also appreciated the contribution made by the Tawang branch of State Bank of India, for supporting education and mobility.

"The generous donation of a school bus by SBI, is a commendable initiative that will directly benefit our children," he said.

Emphasising the spiritual and cultural significance of monasteries in society, the chief minister said, "Our monasteries are living centres of culture, discipline, learning, and compassion. Supporting them is a responsibility we all share."

